Maame Tiwaa Gets Global Policing Award

The Executive Director of Economic and Organised Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has been named among distinguished female police officers globally.

The immediate past Director-General in charge of Police Professional and Standards Bureau (PPSB) is recognized for her outstanding work in law enforcement, excelling in policing and leadership.

She was named together with seven other international personalities who have excelled and distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavors including Tiffany-Victoria Bilon Enriquez of the Honolulu Police Department, Hawaii, USA and Tanya McLachlan, Vancouver Police Department, British Columbia, Canada.

The remaining personalities are Tara Duffy, Metropolitan Police, UK; Valerie Gates, Barry Police Service, Ontario, Canada; Superintendent Vicky Washington, Metropolitan Police, UK, Jackie Reilly, A/Deputy Director, Fleet Supply and Weapons Service Bureau Ontario Provincial Police, Canada and Sarah Bass, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), as distinguished female police officers.

In a statement issued by the International Association of Women Police (IAWP) by the President, Deborah Friedl said Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah “has distinguished herself by demonstrating a continuing long term commitment to leadership using exceptional personal skills, leading teams and team building, developing others, organizational skills and administration that has an outstanding positive impact within her agency or area of responsibility”

The statement continued that “She is a force to be reckoned with as far as results are concerned. Her interpersonal and relationship skills are phenomenal, and she is an inspiration to all. She believes and demonstrates that the essence of leadership is to serve and empower your followers. Her strong emotional intelligence, forthrightness and sense of humor constantly endears her to those she works with; therefore, results are achieved under her leadership in an aura of teamwork and support for all members. Commissioner Addo-Danquah is indeed an invaluable asset to the Ghana Police Service.”

According to IAWP President, “The IAWP is so pleased to recognize the outstanding work of our colleagues in law enforcement. Their stories exemplify that with the right tools, training and opportunity, women excel in policing and keep our communities safer.”

The Mission of the IAWP is to strengthen, unite and raise the capacity of women in policing internationally.

IAWP envisions a world where police reflect the diversity of the communities they serve and where human rights are protected.

By Vincent Kubi