Kweku-Outluk Projects Black Excellence With New Collection

Some of the designs from Kweku-Outluk’s new collection

Ghanaian fashion brand, Kweku-Outluk is out with a new amazing collection, extolling black excellence.

The collection which was released on February 8 is named: “Black Excellence” to among many objectives inspire black power.



“It’s a black-themed collection to push black agenda and black power.



We want to push to a point where black won’t just be seen as funeral clothes but as luxury. So we are bringing out the beauty in black in this collection. It’s an all-black collection with a bit of gold symbolizing the riches and minerals in Africa. So this collection is for blacks and Africa and putting more emphasis on the beauty of black outfits,” CEO of Kweku-Outluk Isaac Frimpong-Manso explained the collection.



Black Excellence cuts across formal, informal, casual and executive and it’s just perfect for every occasion.

The Kweku-Outluk fashion brand is one of the most sought after brands.

It started in 2012 and has been part of different fashion weeks. It has also made clothing for a 0number of the country’s celebrities and movie projects. It also has different outlets in Ghana and beyond (Canada).

By Francis Addo