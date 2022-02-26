Yaw Sarpong Bemoans Lack Of Music Benefits In His Days

Yaw Sarpong

Legendary gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong has said that he and his colleagues didn’t benefit greatly from their music careers back in the day as compared to today’s music.

He said the music was very popular but the benefits that came with it could not much up. According to him, the benefits were just meagre.

But Yaw Sarpong who was speaking on Angel Fm in Kumasi added that he was grateful for how far music has brought him.

“When we started music, it was not the same as it is today. We have not benefitted much as popular as the music itself. My first album is in 1981 and music was not as developed as we have 6it today. Even though it has not paid off, whatever little we have today is a result of music. A lot of people even those in Arab 6countries call me…I don’t talk about those from Japan, the USA and many other countries. I know what is ahead of us is greater and I trust God to make a better way”, he revealed.

He is however hopeful that the future could change his current situation indicating that out of his 27 albums no producer has paid him for anything.