I Never Said I’m Dating Delay – Amerado

Rapper Amerado has responded to unending rumours that he is dating TV personality Deloris Frimpong-Manso aka Delay.

The musician who appears frustrated about widespread reports of his alleged escapades with Delay said he never mentioned anywhere that he was dating Delay.

“I am sure she is fine wherever she is. Delay is not someone I can just pick up a phone and call anytime I want. We are not that close. I have never said we are dating neither have I said we are friends so I understand if she friend zones me,” he told blogger Zionfelix.

Rumours that the two have been engaging in secret love affairs gained ground this year.

Several weeks ago the showbiz personalities teased the public with snippets of lovey-dovey moments in a video that heightened the rumours.

In her latest episode of the Delay Show, she left a cryptic message to whoever cared to listen by hinting about a possible relationship with ⁷a 26-year-old man in 2023.

Her statement got many showbiz observers to wonder if it was 27 years old Amerado she was talking about or someone else. But Amerado is saying they are not even close friends, let alone date her.

By Francis Addo