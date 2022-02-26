Gov’t Engages Ukraine’s Neighbours To Evacuate Trapped Ghanaians

The Government of Ghana says it is engaging Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to ensure the smooth evacuation of Ghanaians, especially students, in the troubled European country.

This has become necessary, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration because Ukraine had closed its airspace following its war with Russia.

Dozens have died as a result of the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops who are unleashing mayhem on the former Soviet bloc following Russia’s disagreement with NATO’s eastward expansion.

A release dated Friday February 25, 2022 channelled out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said a list of students in Ukraine has been obtained and efforts are far advanced to evacuate them.

It also said it is in touch with Ghanaian students in Ukraine through their leaders. Over a thousand Ghanaian students are believed to be in Ukraine.

“Following the closure of the Ukraine airspace, it has become challenging to airlift our compatriots from Kiev and other parts of the country. Hence, the only viable means is by land to neighbouring countries such as Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia, and Hungary.”

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also indicated that relevant Ghanaian missions and Honorary consuls are on standby to help the students who have already begun their road trip to Hungary and Romania.

“Discussions with the authorities in Switzerland, Turkey, Moldova, Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia to assist with the smooth evacuation of Ghanaians in Ukraine are far advanced.”

“The officials of relevant Ghanian diplomatic missions and Honorary Consuls are on standby to facilitate the passage of students who had commenced their journey by road to Romania and Hungary.”

The Ministry therefore advised Ghanaians in Ukraine, to keep calm as measures are being finalised to ensure their safe evacuation.

By Vincent Kubi