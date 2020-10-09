2019 GMB contestant supports education in Northern Ghana

A former contestant at the 2019 edition of the Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant, Zahra Sulemana has donated educational materials to some Junior and Senior High Schools in some districts of the Northern Region.

The items donated are exercise books, pen and pencils, reading materials and stationaries to aid teaching and learning.

The beneficiaries includes, Tampion MA JHS (Nantong District), Gushegu MA JHS, Zugu DA JHS (Kumbungu District), Gupanarigu DA JHS (Kumbungu), TI Hamadiya JHS at kunyavila amongst others.

Addressing the media after the presentation on Wednesday, 8th October, at Gushegu, Mrs Sulemana said this is the second time she is undertaking such initiative of distributing books and other learning materials thorough her NGO, “The Northern Project”.

According to her, the gesture was to help students in deprived communities in the Northern Region following the resumption of schools after a total shutdown due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

“We gave out 8 sets of exercise books and a pen in a flat file to each student to help reduce the stress on parents as a result of the effect of COVID-19.

“My NGO which is the Northern Project believes no child of school going age stay at or be a farm because their parents cannot afford basic educational materials to keep them in school, and that’s why we came to support them with these materials,” Zahra Sulemana added.

However, Zahra Sulemana frlurther indicated that her team will provide another batch of support to students and teachers when schools officially resumes in January 2021.

Background

The Northern Project was registered at the Registerer General Department as a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) by the 2019 Northern Regional representative of TV3’s Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB).

The NGO is set out to support education in rural communities in the Northern Region by providing educational materials and scholarship for needy but brilliant students.