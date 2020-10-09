Trump Loses Nobel Peace Prize To WFP

US President, Donald J. Trump, has failed to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Mr Trump had been nominated for the peace prize by a Norwegian politician for his role in restoring peace in the Middle East.

But he has lost the coveted international award to the

World Food Programme (WFP), an agency under the United Nations.

WFP has won the award due to its sustained efforts to tackle world hunger.

It was announced winner of the Peace Prize on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Aside Mr Trump, other contenders for the award included Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Russian political activist, Alexei Navalny and the World Health Organization.

The peace prize is valued at 10 million Swedish crowns equivalent to £850,000 or $1.1 million.

The award will be presented in Oslo on December 10, 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue