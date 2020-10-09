NABCO Boss Files Nomination for Tamale Central

Dr. Ibrahim Anyars at the EC Office in Tamale

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) who doubles as the New Patriotic Party(NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Tamale Central Constituency, Dr Ibrahim Anyars, has filed his nomination forms to contest for the upcoming December 7 general election.

The NABCO boss went through the process and successfully filed his nomination at the Electoral Commission office in Tamale.

He was optimistic that come December 7 the people of the Tamale central constituency will vote massively for him and President Akufo-Addo to do more.

“ Today I am blessed by the showers of the rain and I believe Insha Allah come December 7 Ibrahim Anyars is going to represent the good people of the Tamale central constituency at the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.”

According to him, every Ghanaian will testify that in the history of the 4th republic , no president in their first term can compare their achievements with that of President Akufo-Addo in terms of development.

Dr. Anyars said the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) which he leads has given the youth some relief who were struggling in life.

“ a lot of young people are now in a position to apply for jobs that they could not apply for before President Akufo-Addo was voted into power.”

He stressed that the NPP is a government for development that do not discriminate and does not consider religious , tribal or political grouping.

“ PJF, Free SHS, NABCO among others government does not know party colors , everybody benefits from the good policies .”

The NABCO boss said the Tamale central constituency has showed love to the NDC for 28 years with nothing to show for in the constituency and appealed to them to give the NPP the chance to continue to do more for the constituency.

“I believe the good people of the Tamale central constituency have been underserved by the leadership of the NDC and now the constituency is looking for someone to serve them for the betterment of the constituency and I am that person.”

Dr. Anyars appealed to the constituents to choice someone who is developmental oriented and no someone who has been rejected by a rural constituency to be accepted by the biggest constituency in the Northern region.

“ the signals are clear and Insha Allah come December 7 President Akufo-Addo will be declared President and Dr. Ibrahim Anyars will be given the mandate by he good people of the Tamale central constituency to represent them in parliament .”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale