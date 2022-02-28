2021 BECE Results Out

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2021 edition of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The Council in a letter dated February 28, 2022 and signed by Head, Legal Department, Rev. Victor Brew, said the results would be dispatched to the schools through the Metropolitan/Municipal/District Directors of Education.

Meanwhile, the Council has hosted the results online and candidates who desire, may access their results online at the Council’s website www,waecgh.org,

The release stated that a total of 572,167 candidates made up of 287,730 males and 284,437 females were entered for the examination.

It said that among the registered candidates, 61 had visual impairment and 321 were identified with hearing impairment. In addition, 86 candidates had special assessment needs due to other conditions.

“The total entry figure was 7.61% higher than the 2020 entry of 531,707. In all 18,028 schools presented candidates for the examination, which was administered at 2,158 centres. Out of the total number of candidates who registered, 7,315 (1.28%) were absent,” the release said.

The Council further announced the cancellation of the subject results of 138 candidates for the offence of either bringing in foreign materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates.

Also, the entire results of 46 candidates were cancelled for the offence of either sending mobile phones into the examination hall or impersonation.

The subject results of 148 candidates and the entire results of 109 candidates have also been withheld pending conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractice.

“Meanwhile, the scripts of candidates from 24 schools in certain subjects are undergoing scrutiny,” the release said.

The Council cautioned stakeholders against fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for a fee.

“Candidates are to note that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated,” it added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri