2021 Population Census: Akufo-Addo, Jubilee House Staff Counted

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has enumerated President Nana Akufo-Addo and staff of the Jubilee House in the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census.

“On Monday, 28th June 2021, officials of the Ghana Statistical Service, led by the Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, were at the Villa of Jubilee House to enumerate members of my household, as part of the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census”, President Akufo-Addo revealed.

“It was simple, it was straightforward. It is also reassuring to know that the Census officials can be easily identified; they would all be wearing blue reflective jackets, have ID cards, and will observe all COVID-19 protocols. I want to reiterate the message I delivered a month ago, and, once again, plead with everyone to co-operate with the enumerators, and provide them the needed information. The census is an inclusive, non-discriminatory, nonpartisan, national activity, and each of us has a civic duty to participate in the exercise.”

By Melvin Tarlue