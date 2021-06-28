NR NPP 1st Vice Chairman Honoured

Alhaji Iddrisu Sunday receiving the citation

The first vice-chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Northern region Iddrisu Sunday has been honoured by North Youth Agenda(NORYA), a non-profit organisation located in the Northern region aimed at promoting the North and youth development.

The Northern Regional first vice-chairman was honoured for his numerous contribution towards youth development in the Northern region.

Presenting a citation to the first vice-chairman of the NPP, the Chief Executive Officer of the North Youth Agenda(NORYA), said Alhaji Iddrisu Sunday has been one of the personalities in the Northern part of the country who has impacted greatly in the life and education of many youths in the region.

According to him, the honour is to show appreciation to the NPP first vice-chairman for his contribution to the youth and to encourage him to do more for the development of the Northern youth.

“Presenting this citation to Alhaji is a wake-up call to him that the youth are looking up to him and we hope this will encourage him the more to do more for the youth in this part of the country.”

Alhaji Iddrisu Sunday, has impacted the life’s of many youths in the North in areas like education, employment, mentoring among others.

Receiving the citation Alhaji Sunday thanked the North Youth Agenda(NORYA) for recognizing his contributions in the region and assured that he would continue to inspire and impact positively towards youth development in the region.

He however appealed to the youth to take education seriously and assured them that he would support them in any way to ensure that they achieve their dream goals.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale