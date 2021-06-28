Rwanda Outdoors public bike-sharing scheme

Rwanda has unveiled a public e-mobility bike-sharing transport scheme.

The scheme GuraRide named is aimed at improving public transport in Rwanda.

The scheme is further aimed at using innovative technology to move from fossil fuel-based vehicles to renewable low-carbon transport options.

The GuraRide bikes can be picked up at stations across Kigali.

Payment for a GuraRide is made online and the company is offering four ride packages via an app: a single ride, daily, monthly and annual tickets.

By Melvin Tarlue