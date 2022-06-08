2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards Calls For Entries

Lady Ophelia

The organisers of the annual Ghana National Gospel Music Awards have opened nominations for this year’s edition of the awards.

The awards scheme is aimed at rewarding personalities in the gospel music industry who have over the years contributed immensely towards the development of gospel music industry in Ghana.

This year’s edition marks the 5th edition of the event which has over the years celebrated hardworking players in the gospel music industry.

Entries which were opened on June 3 will close on June 30, 2022. The eligibility period is from December 1, 2020 to March 30, 2022.

Powered by Global Expert Recovery Limited, the 2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards is scheduled for August 2022.

This year’s event, which has over 20 categories, will witness back-to-back live musical performances from some selected celebrated gospel artistes.

Some of the categories include Best Praise Song of the Year, Best Gospel Song of the Year, Music Promoter of the Year (Radio/TV), Music Promoter of the Year (online/blogging), Adventist Vibrant Artiste of the Year, Artiste Manager of the Year, International Artiste(s) of the Year, African Artiste(s) of the Year, Urban Artiste of the Year, Male Artiste of the Year among others.