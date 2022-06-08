PKA To Launch Foundation To Support The Needy

An event organiser, Prince Kwabena Adjei, who is also artiste manager, has revealed that preparations are far advanced to launch his foundation, ‘PKA Foundation’, to help less-privileged children in society, thus, guiding them to realise their dreams.

PKA, who has worked with a number of local artistes as well as some event organisers, said the foundation is structured to cater for the needs of the physically-challenged, as well as orphans and the underprivileged by providing free basic education, healthcare and other social interventions.

Prince Kwabena Adjei, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of PKA Investments, hinted that giving back to society was something he had always dreamed of, adding that “I have planned a series of tours where I would be reaching out to young people in homes, streets, schools and everywhere.”

“The objective of the foundation is to impact their lives, something I have always wanted to do, and those close to me know how obsessed I am with kids,” he said.

He said in a developing country where poverty abounds, it would not be out of place for the well-to-do to contribute meaningfully to improve the living conditions of the less-privileged.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that those who do not have are sheltered, fed and also given a meaning to live,” he added.