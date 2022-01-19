2022 Miss Western Beauty Pageant Launched

Jemima-Essilfie, Miss Western 2021

This year’s edition of the annual beauty pageant dubbed ‘Miss Western’ being organised by Ex-One Entertainment has been launched in Takoradi.

The launch brought together a number of personalities in the showbiz industry, and individuals from the business community among others.

The beauty pageant is aimed at promoting a platform to empower young women to promote hand skill training and contribute to community and national development through humanitarian services.

Over the years, Miss Western beauty pageant has taken up different social projects that help transform and positively impact lives of the most vulnerable or less privileged in society.

The organisers at the launch promised that this year’s edition of the Miss Western pageant will be exciting; citing some changes in the event’s organisation.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer of Ex-One Entertainment, Isaac Mensah, expressed excitement for how far the scheme had come.

He expressed fulfilment about the impact the pageant is making in the lives of ladies in the Western Region, adding that, that is his motivation to do better.

According to him, the winner would take home a brand new saloon car plus the crown.

The auditions for the upcoming beauty pageant, BEATWAVES gathered, will take place at the Takoradi Mall and Get In Touch Hotel in Tarkwa on February 5 and 12 respectively.

The auditions are expected to attract hundreds of smart, eloquent and gorgeous young ladies who are ready for a challenge and a crown.

The judges for the auditions would be looking out for attributes which will include confidence, intelligence, determination and beauty.

Miss Jemima Essilfie, who was crowned winner of last year’s event, has so far impacted over 2,000 lives through her hand skill training of youth in Western and Western North regions.

She’s also sponsored 23 youth to learn hair dressing, sewing and other vocational skills.

By George Clifford Owusu