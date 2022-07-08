2022 RTP Awards Calls For Entries

Prince Mackay

Big Events Ghana, organiser of the annual Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards, has released the online nomination form for this year’s edition of the awards.

The forms are opened to radio and television personalities who have endeared themselves to the heart of listeners, viewers and media critics and have excelled in their respective fields within the year under contention.

Persons eligible for filing of nomination are station managers on behalf of their presenters and individual presenters who wish to put themselves up for nomination.

Interested persons should visit the page, www.rtpawardsafrica.com, fill and submit the form online to info@rtpawardsafrica.com. The eligibility period for this year’s RTP Awards is July 2021 to June 2022.

According to the organisers, the closing day for the submission of nominations is midnight of July 20, 2022.

The awards scheme is designed to celebrate radio and television personalities who have excelled in their field of endeavour as well as recognise outstanding media personalities whose works show exemplary leadership towards building a vision and a future for Ghana’s media platform.

This year’s edition, which is expected to attract a number of personalities including ministers of state, radio and television industry stakeholders as well as winners from previous editions, marks the 12th edition of the event.

Since its inception, the RTP Awards scheme has grown to become one of the biggest entertainment events in Ghana.

The organisers expressed strong optimism that this year’s event would see a tremendous improvement of last year’s event, adding that measures have been put in place to make the event a memorable one.

They are expected to unveil the list of nominees at the grand launch of the awards ceremony in Accra very soon.

By George Clifford Owusu