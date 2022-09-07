2022 World Cup: Kwabena Yeboah Affirms Belief In ‘Civil, Perceptive’ Kenpong To Deliver Quality Service

Veteran sports journalist, Kwabena Yeboah has eulogized the owner of Kenpong Group of Companies, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) as a man of ‘civility, perceptivity and sagacity’.

Kwabena Yeboah says that in his almost three-decade-old relationship with Kenpong, the business mogul has displayed great wisdom and politeness.

These attributes of Kenpong fill Kwabena Yeboah with confidence and conviction he will deliver an unimpeachable travelling experience for Ghanaians who would want to be part of the 2022 World Cup.

Kwabena Yeboah stated that Kenpong’s commitment to perfection will come to bare in putting together travelling and accommodation arrangements for Ghanaians.

He thus urged all Ghanaians to patronize Kenpong’s incredible and tailored packages and enjoy the festival.

Having covered dozens of tournaments in his journalism career, Kwabena Yeboah is well endowed with knowledge about football tournaments and is upbeat about the 2022 edition being one of the best.

“Tens of thousands of Ghanaians who will be flying to Qatar for the World Cup, will be doing so under the umbrella of Kenpong Travel and Tours. I’ve known Mr Kennedy Agyapong for close to three decades and I must say that we are in good business.

“If you want a man of civility, perceptive, sagacity then Kenpong is the man. I encourage as many as possible to fly to Qatar. I’ve been to Qatar and the stadiums I saw are some of the best you will ever see around.

“The world cup is gonna be one of the best ever so I will encourage as many of you as possible to get on board and cheer the Black Stars. Don’t forget we have unfinished business with Portugal and Uruguay,” he said.

Kenpong Travel and Tours, as earlier reported by GhanaWeb is the only travel and tours agency accredited by the government of Ghana to organize travelling, accommodation and match tickets for supporters.

The Ministry in a recent release warned the public not to do business with any other company aside from Kenpong Travel and Tours.