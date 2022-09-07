One Missing Ellembelle Excavators Found

…DCE, 3 Others Arrested

By Vincent Kubi

The Ghana Police Service says it has recovered one of the excavators which was reported missing at Ellembelle in the Western Region.

According to the police, the earth moving equipment was recovered on Tuesday September 6, 2022 through days of intelligence operations.

In a statement issued Wednesday September 7, 2022, the police said a team of operations and intelligence officers working day and night discovered the missing excavator several kilometres into a forest within the Ellembelle District.

It indicated that “while the team of police officers were escorting the excavator to Takoradi, at the Axim Junction, the DCE of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzo organised and led some thugs to attack the police and obstruct the operation.

“The DCE and three others were therefore arrested accordingly.”

It said investigation continues to recover the other excavator and arrest all those behind it to face justice.

By Vincent Kubi