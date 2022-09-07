Peace and Security Project Launched In Bunkpurugu

Members of ASERD-GHANA, COGINTA with Chiefs , Security officers and other stakeholders in Bunkpurugu

Aserd-Ghana has Launched a peace and security project dubbed: The Bunkpurugu and Yunyoo Sustainable Peace at Bunkpurugu in the North East region.

The peace and security project is supported by Coginta and Funded by the European Union (EU).

The project by Aserd-Ghana and COGINTA is aimed at advocating and sustaining peace and security in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri and Yunyoo-Nasuan districts in the North East Region of Ghana.

The project seeks to enlighten the people in the project communities on the surge of violent extremism and terrorism, and enhance their capacities in early warning signs of conflict, conflict resolution, and preventative mechanisms.

The Project is designed to be undertaken in 10 communities earmarked as volatile in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri, and Yunyo-Nasuan districts.

Executive Director of Aserd-Ghana Benjamin Dimongso Kafari, said ASERD-GHANA is determined to use the project to educate and equip stakeholders with the needed resources to promote peace, security, and development in the area.

“ Our neighbors in Togo were attacked recently and this is a wake-up call for us to be vigilant and that’s why as an organization we want to educate our people about violent extremism and its related issues.”

The CEO of Aserd-Ghana however lamented the negative effects of previous conflicts on development and urged residents to do well to sustain the current peace in the area for more developmental projects.

Mr. Kafari noted that they are closer to the various communities and called on other organizations to partner with them to educate, sensitize and promote peace and development.

The Operations Manager, COGINTA Ghana, Nurudeen Mohammed Aliu, indicated that the project will equip key government and non-government actors in their joint and coordinated efforts to sustain peace, prevent pre- and post-electoral violence against women and girls, contain the rise of violent extremism through enhancing their capacities in early warning, conflict resolution, countering terrorism and fight against transnational organized crime concerning rule of law and human rights and better equip stakeholders in alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in conflict.

“ We are very much appreciative of the role of the EU for funding the programme which will create a multi-stakeholder approach to resolving conflict and preventing violent extremism in this part of the country.”

He encouraged all stakeholders not to relent as they work together to ensure the realization of sustained peace and development in the North East region.

The Paramount Chief of the Pibri/Binde Traditional Area in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District, Naa Pibrana Kolgu Mammara Banzoa ll, thanked ASERD-GHANA for the peace and security project and called on Chiefs, Queen mothers, youth and all stakeholders in the district to support any peace interventions in their communities to promote unity, peaceful living and socioeconomic development of the area.

Dignitaries including COGINTA, DISEC, the North East Regional House of Chiefs, Head of Government Departments, Chiefs, and Queen Mothers, Assembly Members, students, political and religious institutions, community Youth, and many other groups graced the event to promote peace and security in the Region.

The District Chief Executives (DCE) for Bunkpurgu-Nakpanduri, Joseph Louknaan told journalists that about 23 communities in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district are cross-border communities and that the attacks in Togo are greatly affecting Ghanaians close to the border adding that the project will go a long way to help the assembly educate residents on extremism and its related issues.

The District Chief Executive for Yunyoo Nasua District, Konlan Bitian also disclosed that a huge part of the assembly’s common fund has been channeled into conflict and land dispute issues because peace is paramount.

“ When it happens this way we have to forgo most of the developmental programmes and ensure that there’s peace for the people. Peace and unity is a collective responsibility for all of us and so wherever you find yourself trying to contribute to peace because when you contribute to the peace you have indirectly contributed to development.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Bunkpurugu