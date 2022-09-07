Xenophobia: Gov’t Alerts Ghanaians Of Planned Attacks In South Africa

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, has alerted Ghanaians in that country of a planned attack on foreign citizens.

It stated that the attack is being targeted at foreign business owners, shops and undocumented foreign nationals.

In a memo dated September 6, 2022 the High Commission advised all Ghanaians living in South Africa to be vigilant and be cautious of their activities.

It said individuals claiming to represent groups against the presence of foreigners have announced or broadcast plans to attack, rusticate or remove foreigners from their jobs or workplaces and even out from the country from the beginning of September 2022.

“Whilst recognising that this is not a government or state policy, such activities by individuals or groups could degenerate into violence aimed at foreigners or threaten their lives, safety and livelihood,” the statement said.

“The Mission would thus advise members of the Ghanaian community to be vigilant to any such incident, restrict their movements to safe areas, avoid mass gatherings and refrain from engaging in activities that could result in conflicts, brawls or deterioration in their safety,” it added.

Find the statement below

By Vincent Kubi