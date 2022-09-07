Miss Ghana UK Finals Saturday

The final event of this year’s Miss Ghana UK beauty pageant is scheduled to take place this Saturday in London at the Gaumont Palace (DC) The Broadway, High Road, Wood Green.

This year’s event, which is on the theme “Empowering Women – The Yaa Asantewaa Edition”, focuses on beauty, elegance, tradition, culture, and ambition.

The event will coincide with the pageants 30th anniversary celebration.

Miss Ghana UK is an annual prestigious beauty pageant in the UK, and the longest-running black and ethnic minority pageant in the UK.

It is supported by the Ghana High Commission to UK and Ireland, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Ghana), Ghana Tourism Authority, Made In Ghana, Desire UK, and Akwaaba UK.

The Co Director of Miss Ghana UK, Ms. Mavis Osei, noted that the team is looking forward to having a fantastic show this year.

“This year, the Talent shows have been pre recorded and the public will be voting as well as the judges, and Miss Social will be elected from this segment. Click on https://qrvideo.tv/s/cyu3fw/mguk2022 or scan QR code on any MGUK flyer to vote for your favourite talent,” she said.

She added, “We are looking forward to having a fantastic show for our 30th year. We are introducing a number of new activities for the ladies which will be showcased on the night and through their journey. Miss Ghana UK is truly iconic and we are proud to be one of very few events in the African, Caribbean and other ethnic communities to reach such a great milestone in the United Kingdom.”

Miss Ghana UK pageant, which showcases the rich Ghanaian Culture, Tradition, and Tourism to the rest of the world, since its inception has impacted positively in the lives of over 500 young Ghanaian women in the diaspora who are currently in diverse fields including education, health service, banking, arts, showbiz and more.

Over the years, the event has established itself as a leading platform that promotes women’s empowerment and the beautiful country of Ghana, by showcasing the rich Ghanaian culture, tradition, and tourism to the rest of the world.