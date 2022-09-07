Wendy Shay Ready To Release ‘Enigma’ EP

Female Ghanaian afrobeat singer Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly known on the local music scene as Wendy Shay, has made a social media announcement of her new music project.

Taking to Twitter last Wednesday, August 31, she informed fans the project is an Extended Play (EP) bearing the name ‘Enigma’. Via a hashtag, she also announced October 21 as the release date for the EP.

Wendy Shay, who has a number of hit songs such as ‘Uber Driver’, ‘All For You’, ‘Shay On You’, ‘Keep Moving’, ‘Bedroom Commando’, among others, is one of the talented female artistes in Ghana whose music and stage performances have attracted a large following.

She has performed at several events, including Miss Ghana 2018 finals, RTP Awards Africa 2018 and BF Suma Ghana Connect 18 Concert.

