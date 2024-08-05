2024 Election Is About Dev’t- Hajia Samira Bawumia

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has emphasized the importance of voting for a president with a positive track record in the upcoming December 7 general election.

According to her, the election is about the future and progress of the country, and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has proven to be the right candidate for the job.

Mrs. Bawumia made this statement while addressing the chiefs and people of Bia East Constituency at Camp 15 Junction, as part of her campaign tour of the Western North Region.

She highlighted Dr Bawumia’s ability to bring accelerated development and continue the good policies of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

She further praised the recently launched DRIP project, which aims to improve roads in the country, particularly in Bia East.

Additionally, she commended the government’s flagship programs, such as Free Senior High School, which have benefited almost every household in the country.

Mrs Bawumia urged the electorate to retain the NPP in power to ensure the growth and development of the country.

She also entreated the people of Bia East to vote for Nicholas Yayin Niper, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, to ensure more development in the area.

During her campaign tour of the Juaboso, Bia East, and Bia West Constituencies, Mrs. Bawumia passionately preached the bold solutions and transformational agenda proposed by her husband, Dr. Bawumia, for Ghana.

However, she emphasized the need for Ghanaians to vote for her husband to secure a brighter future for the country, highlighting his transformational agenda to underscore her message.

By –Daniel Bampoe