2024 Global Women’s, Professional Confab Set For October 10-11

The Global Women Conference, a premier event empowering women, is set to take place on October 10-11, 2024 at Wesley Tower Ridge in Accra, Ghana.

This year’s conference, themed “Advancing Innovation and Equality in Business,” aims to tackle the pressing issues of gender parity and foster an environment conducive to women’s success in the business landscape.

The two-day event will bring together influential leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals from diverse industries to share their insights, experiences, and strategies for driving innovation and promoting equality in the business world.

Attendees can expect a dynamic program featuring keynote speeches, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities designed to inspire, educate, and connect women leaders.

The conference which is powered by the US-Ghana Chamber of Commerce and supported by the Ghana Ports and Harbor Authorities, will feature keynote speakers, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities, fostering collaboration and support among attendees.

The event is crucial for promoting women’s leadership and innovation in business, encouraging participants to share insights and strategies for achieving equality in the workplace. Registration details will be available soon.

As part of the summit, there will also be an expo where entrepreneurs and companies will exhibit their products and services for the 2-day conference.