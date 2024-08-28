Teacher Unions Issue Ultimatum Over Unfulfilled Promises

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-GH) have jointly expressed their discontent with the government’s failure to address their concerns, sparking fears of industrial unrest.

In May 2024, the teacher unions signed a Collective Agreement (CA) with the government, outlining promises to address their grievances.

However, five months later, the unions claim these promises remain unfulfilled, leading to growing agitations among teachers.

Unfulfilled Promises

The CA promised: Negotiations on Deprived Area Allowance by September 2024, Correction of salary disparities for Deputy Directors and below, Delivery of TM 1 laptops by August 31, 2024 and Resolution of Tier-2 deductions arrears

Impending Industrial Action

The unions have given the government an ultimatum to address these concerns by September 16, 2024, or face industrial action.

This move has raised concerns about the potential disruption of the academic calendar.

Previous Disputes

This is not the first time teacher unions have clashed with the government. In 2020, a similar dispute led to a nationwide strike, highlighting the need for prompt resolution of these issues.

“We cannot continue to be taken for granted,” said Thomas T. Musah, General Secretary of GNAT. “The government must act swiftly to address our concerns.”

Angel Cabonu, President of NAGRAT, added, “We are tired of empty promises. It’s time for action.”

King Ali Awudu, President of CCT-GH, warned, “If our concerns are not addressed, we will take drastic measures to protect our members’ interests.”

Government’s Response

The Ministry of Education has yet to respond to the unions’ ultimatum, fueling concerns about the potential escalation of the situation.

