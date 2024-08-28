Peace Council Stops Pastors Against Election Prophecies

Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi

The National Peace Council (NPC) has warned pastors against making election-related prophecies, citing the potential to increase political tension and violence in the run-up to the December elections.

Speaking at a dialogue session with prophets in Accra, NPC Chairman Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi emphasized the need for religious leaders to promote unity and national cohesion.

“Religious utterances can lead to increased tension among different groups… Let us all understand that our peace architecture can function at its maximum with the support of all of us.”

Recalling Previous Incidents

This is not the first time the NPC has cautioned religious leaders about their role in maintaining peace during elections.

In 2020, the council warned against the use of inflammatory language and hate speech, citing previous instances where religious leaders had made provocative statements that sparked violence.

Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng also urged the two major political parties to accept the outcome of the elections, saying, “Some people in the opposition NDC are already proclaiming that they had won the elections… On the other hand, some elements in the NPP had misconstrued the slogan ‘breaking the 8’ to mean they are not willing to concede defeat irrespective of the outcome.”

Archbishop’s Advice

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, a member of the NPC, advised pastors to be loyal to God and the country, not political parties.

He aded “Whatever prophetic word or revelation you have must be for the good of Ghana.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe