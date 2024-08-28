Ablekuma West Comes To Standstill During Bawumia Visit

Ablekuma West constituency in the Greater Accra Region on August 26, 2024 witnessed a political spectacle that will be remembered for years to come in an excitement scene during the visit of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The gathering, which drew thousands of people dressed in NPP uniforms and waved flags, was a part of the Combined Community Connect initiative, which aims to engage voters ahead of the general election in 2024.

Stakeholder engagement at Dansoman Nasrawa kicked off the day’s events, which also included a courtesy call to traditional leaders and the clergy at the Nii Sempe W3 Palace, meet-and-greet at Dansoman Last Stop, and a closing performance at Tony’s Park.

Vice President Bawumia, known for his charismatic speeches and keen insights, was met with a hero’s welcome.

The audience erupted in cheers as Dr. Bawumia entered the stage. With his signature flair, he gave a speech that incorporated both a personal touch and his in-depth knowledge of Ghanaian economy.

He spoke about the government’s achievements and future plans, but he also took time to acknowledge the hard work and resilience of the people of Ablekuma West.

“We are here today not just to talk about policies but to celebrate the progress we’ve made together. Ablekuma West has always been a beacon of determination and unity. Your support and dedication are what drive us to keep pushing forward” he told the crowd.

Sempe Palace Welcome

In a welcome address read on behalf of the Paramount Chief of the Sempe Traditional Area, Mantse Nii Adote Otintor II reads, “I warmly welcome you all to this community meeting held here at Sempe traditional counsel in Dansoman. We are honored to have you with us today, the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as our hardworking Member of Parliament, Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful and our revered traditional chiefs.

“Your presence here is a testament to commitment and unity of purpose in addressing the needs and aspirations of Ablekuma West. This gathering provides us with the unique opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue, as we work together to shape the future of our community and nation, we look forward to hearing from our distinguish guests as they share their vision and plans for the development of Ablekuma West and our beloved country of Ghana.”

Bawumia Feedback

The Vice President in a social media post after the event indicated, “After an interactive and informative engagement with media personnel drawn from all 16 Regions in the country on Sunday, I continued my constituency-focused campaign tour in the Ablekuma North and West Constituencies in the Greater Accra Region on Monday.

“The energy and enthusiasm I witnessed is further testament to the broad appreciation and acceptance of my proposal for bold solutions in addressing Ghana’s challenges and, with a mindset of possibilities, we shall together take Ghana to higher heights. Indeed, it is Possible!”

Ursula Feedback

Ursula also in a Facebook post stated categorically, “Ecstatic scenes at Ablekuma West as thousands of constituents thronged the Tony Park for our edition of the Combined Community Connect Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday, 26th August, 2024. Earlier in the day, we begun the day’s engagement with a stakeholder visit to Nasrawa and proceeded to the Nii Sempe W3 to pay a courtesy call on the clergies and traditional authorities of the area.

“I also met and interacted with constituents at Dansoman Last Stop and capped the day’s activities with the mammoth Combined Community Connect at Tony’s Park. Over the years I have developed a personal relationship with my constituents as part of sustained efforts to work together towards pursuing progress and development for Ablekuma West.”