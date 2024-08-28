Kurt Cuts Sod For 40-Bed Facility

Kurt Okraku (R), Fred Pappoe, Emmanuel Gyimah, and Mark Addo performing the ground breaking ceremony

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, yesterday broke ground for a 40-bed accommodation facility at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

He was supported by the Executive Council, Congress delegates, and former GFA executives.

The ceremony highlights the association’s commitment to upgrading the Technical Centre to meet international standards.

This project, partially funded by the 2022 World Cup allocation from the government, is a key part of the GFA’s plan to elevate the centre’s infrastructure.

The facility will support various national teams and host matches, contributing to the growth of Ghana football.

The GFA boss expressed gratitude to the Executive Council, Congress members, and the government for their immense support.

According to the GFA boss, these initiatives demonstrate GFA’s dedication to improving football infrastructure and fostering talent development at the national level.

The GFA boss said, “I am very excited to see today and celebrate the decision to construct a 40-bed accommodation facility here in Prampram.”

He added, “I am equally grateful to the government for showing leadership in offering financial support in ensuring the realisation of this fantastic project.”

The centre also houses floodlights for the AstroTurf, new natural grass pitches, a gymnasium, swimming pool, and Futsal Arena.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum