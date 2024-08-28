GFA Set To Transform Prampram To Sports Hub

Kurt (R) with dignitaries at the commissioning of the Astroturf

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has announced an ambitious vision to transform the Prampram community into a premier sports destination.

This initiative aims to develop the area into a state-of-the-art sporting facility that will nurture and showcase local talents.

During the commissioning of the new betPawa Astroturf facility in Prampram, Kurt Okraku emphasised the importance of creating an environment where budding athletes can thrive.

“The Ghana Football Association envisions developing the Prampram sporting edifice into a home of sport,” he stated. “This is where we can scout and train exceptional talents like Abedi Pele and Mohammed Kudus, giving them the opportunity to represent Ghana at all levels.”

Expressing gratitude to betPawa for their investment in the modern Astroturf park, Kurt Okraku highlighted the collaboration as a key partnership in enhancing sports infrastructure across the nation.

He pledged that the GFA would engage with corporate organisations to champion further development in this area.

With Ghana boasting 20 national teams, Kurt Okraku pointed out the pressing need for increased investment in sports facilities.

“The growth in the number of our national teams clearly indicates that we need more investment in this sporting area,” he remarked. “BetPawa has made a significant financial commitment to help us develop local talent through this facility.”

Africa Business Development Manager, Charles Tape at betPawa, echoed Okraku’s sentiments, affirming their commitment to nurturing local football talent.

“This commissioning marks the first phase of our construction plans. We are dedicated to ensuring that more talents are nurtured here to represent Ghana in various capacities,” he said.

The GFA’s vision extends beyond Prampram, as they plan to construct FIFA-standard pitches across all 16 regions of Ghana.

This initiative aims to boost football infrastructure nationwide and provide essential financial support for local clubs.

With these developments, Kurt Okraku indicated that the GFA is not only looking to enhance the sporting landscape in Prampram, but also to lay a solid foundation for the future of Ghanaian football.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke