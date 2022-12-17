2024 polls: We’ll Snatch Presidency from NPP – Ofosu-Ampofo

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has indicated that the NDC will win the 2024 general elections.

In a speech he delivered during the delegates’ congress of the NDC to elect new executives on Saturday, December 17, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo who is seeking reelection said: “in 2024 we will snatch not only parliament but government from the NPP.”

Regarding congress, he said, “today will mark the beginning of our rescue efforts from this ineptitude and wicked government.”

“We must signal that the NDC is a party of choice,” he stressed.

NDC delegates are electing new executives to steer the affairs of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.