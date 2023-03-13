2024 Polls Will Be Do-or-die Affair– Mahama Charges

John Mahama

The flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has declared war in the next year’s general elections.

On a campaign tour ahead of the presidential primary of the NDC, the former President is raging with fire and brimstone, saying that the exercise is a “boot-to-boot or do-or-die affair.”

He charged party supporters not to take the elections as a joke but be vigilant to secure victory for the NDC.

He told them to “open your eyes at the polling stations like eagle eyes.”

Mr. Mahama, who is seeking to return to the presidency, used two controversial phrases in Ghana’s political phraseology to drive home the seriousness the NDC will deploy in 2024.

“I have no doubt that NDC will win the 2024 elections. So, the vote will be a do or die affair and we will be matching them boot to boot at the polling station.

“When the time comes, we will take names of polling station agents and I plead that we need educated persons who can do at least arithmetic, so, that you can decipher what we really got and to ensure the biometric details match the number of papers in a ballot box.

“It is not about who is older in the party. We need a knowledgeable person who can be trained to undertake the task. You can bring your wards who are educated to be trained for the purpose,” he stated.

The former president revealed that the NDC planned to have its own collated results by midnight of December 7.

“With that, when voting ends at 5pm, we will be able to declare our victory by midnight. We would have our results. We won’t sleep on the evening of 7th December till we have assured ourselves of victory,” he noted.

The 2020 defeated Presidential candidate of the NDC urged party members to be more vigilant to secure victory for the NDC in 2024.

By Vincent Kubi