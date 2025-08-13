2025/26 Ghana Premier League Winner To Get GH¢2m

Kurt Okraku

WINNER OF the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League is set to earn a GH₵2 million prize money, the highest to be awarded in the league’s history.

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku made the disclosure yesterday during the GFA’s 31st Ordinary Congress held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

He also outlined other financial incentives for all the 15 teams that will retain their place in the 18-teams league, with the runners-up taking home GH₵1 million, while the third- and fourth-placed teams will earn GH₵850,000 and GH₵750,000 respectively.

The incentives come at a time that the GFA has introduced a major financial and logistical boost for all 18 Ghana Premier League GPL clubs ahead of the 2025/26 season, reinforcing its commitment to building a stronger, more competitive and sustainable top-flight league.

Each GPL club will receive a minimum of GH₵1 million before the season kicks off. This unprecedented level of financial support is aimed at strengthening club operations, enhancing player welfare, and improving overall competitiveness on and off the pitch.

The GFA has provided each of the 18 Premier League clubs with 30 footballs worth GH₵310,500 and 30 pairs of boots valued at GH₵1.89 million.

This investment forms part of the GFA’s broader strategic framework to professionalise the league, empower clubs with sustainable revenue streams and elevate the standard of football in Ghana.

The financial package is complemented by a robust commercialisation strategy developed in partnership with Adesa Productions Limited. This initiative is designed to maximise sponsorship opportunities, enhance marketing efforts and boost matchday and broadcast revenues for participating clubs.

In addition to financial support, the GFA has supplied 540 pairs of football boots across all GPL clubs, ensuring players are fully equipped for the new season.

Furthermore, 30 footballs per club, totalling 540 footballs, have been distributed to maintain high training and matchday standards.

This multi-faceted support package is part of the Association’s long-term vision to position the GPL as a competitive, sustainable and globally marketable league.

Gibril Abdul Razak