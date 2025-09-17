2025 MoMoFest Drives Cashless SME Growth

Sylvia Anyeley Teivi interacting with a customer at the Momofest cashless market

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the country are reporting significant gains following the 2025 edition of MoMo Fest, a nationwide initiative by MTN Mobile Money Limited to promote digital payments and community trade.

Over the past weeks, the festival has toured major cultural events including the Osu and James Town Homowo celebrations, as well as the Cape Coast Fetu Afahye.

Each stop transformed its host community into a vibrant hub of commerce, culture, and digital awareness, drawing both traders and patrons into the benefits of a cashless economy.

The most recent engagement, held at Mile 7 in Achimota, recorded strong participation from food vendors, artisans, and small business owners.

Many traders described the two-day festival as their most profitable weekend in recent months.

Sylvia Anyeley Teivi, CEO of Yards by Nhar, praised Mobile Money Limited for creating the platform.

“MoMo Fest 2025 not only gave my business the chance to showcase our products, but also provided invaluable opportunities for networking and brand visibility.

Initiatives like this empower entrepreneurs and strengthen Ghana’s business ecosystem,” she said.

A key highlight of the festival was its cashless fair, where all purchases – from food to crafts and souvenirs – were made through mobile money.

Organisers said the setup offered traders first-hand experience with digital payments, while customers enjoyed speed, convenience, and security without the risk of carrying cash.

Commenting on the broader impact of the initiative, CEO of Mobile Money Ghana Limited, Shaibu Haruna, said MoMo services are helping to drive financial inclusion by enabling secure, cashless transactions for millions of Ghanaians.

“This journey would not have been possible without the trust and support of our customers, the dedication of our team at Mobile Money Limited and MTN Ghana, and the forward-thinking leadership of our regulator, the Bank of Ghana.

“We also recognise the invaluable contributions of the fintech ecosystem, our bank partners, agents, merchants, suppliers, and every stakeholder who has been part of this transformation,” he stated.

Mr. Haruna indicated MoMo Fest 2025 would continue to engage communities nationwide, reinforcing the role of digital payments in supporting small businesses and modernising Ghana’s economy.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke