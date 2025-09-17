Kwaku Bonsam Steals Show At Manhyia

Kwaku Bonsam at the Manhyia palace on Monday

FAMOUS FETISH Priest, Kwaku Bonsam, stole the show during the first day of the Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III’s four-day funeral rites.

Scores of fetish priests from the Asante Kingdom and other areas in the country stormed the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday to perform for the late Asante Queen.

Kwaku Bonsam, a popular fetish priest, who is based at Akomadan Afrancho in the Ashanti Region, was among the fetish priests who were at Manhyia Palace to display for the huge crowd.

Interestingly, Kwaku Bonsam’s presence at the funeral grounds alone drew attention, as his dress code for the solemn programme was easily a standout.

He was dressed in a smock, which was decorated with live birds in front and two big scary-looking horns at the back. On his head was a huge head gear with big horns on it.

Kwaku Bonsam, who was riding a horse, became the centre of attraction immediately he entered the gates of Manhyia Palace, attracting a huge crowd of admirers.

The excited crowd were heard chanting “Kofi, Kofi, Kofi”, which is the name of Kwaku Bonsam’s deity, as he majestically rode the horse to the funeral grounds.

Kwaku Bonsam, from the look of things, was excited about the warm reception accorded him. He was even seen dancing to traditional Asante tunes as he sat on the horse.

At a point, most of the mourners were seen trooping to where Kwaku Bonsam was displaying. He later on stepped from the horse and greeted some of the chiefs present.

Fetish priests are highly regarded, adored and respected in the Asante Kingdom. They are believed to have special supernatural powers to lead their people in spiritual affairs.

According to Asante history, the great Komfo Anokye, who was a fetish priest, assisted Opemsuo Osei Tutu I, the first Asantehene, to found the Asante Kingdom in the 17th century.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah & David Afum, Kumasi