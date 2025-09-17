Govt Pushes Digital Transformation For Inclusive Growth

Dignitaries in a photograph at the launch of privacy is personal awareness campaign

The Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to advancing the country’s digital transformation agenda by expanding access to digital infrastructure and ensuring technology becomes a tool for inclusive socio-economic growth.

He stressed that building a secure and trusted digital ecosystem is central to this vision, noting that privacy and data protection are vital enablers of innovation, competitiveness, and citizen participation in the digital economy.

Speaking at the Launch of the “Privacy Is Personal” awareness campaign, the Deputy Minister outlined government’s ambition to position Ghana as the AI Hub of Africa, a centre of excellence where artificial intelligence drives innovation, economic growth, and social transformation.

“But this ambition cannot be achieved without trust. Data is the fuel of AI, and unless citizens are confident that their personal information is handled responsibly, adoption will falter. Today’s campaign launch, and the broader work of the Data Protection Commission, is therefore not just about compliance. Itis about laying the foundations for Ghana to lead Africa in responsible, ethical, and human-centred AI,” he said.

He explained that the event marked the beginning of a renewed national drive to educate citizens about their data protection rights and responsibilities.

“The National Privacy Awareness Campaign will roll out across all 16 regions, empowering individuals to safeguard their personal information while encouraging organisations to comply with the law,” he added.

Executive Director of the Data Protection Commission, Dr. Arnold Kavaarpuo, said the Commission is strengthening its manpower base with government support, and pointed to the One Million Coders Programme.

“We aimed to train 50,000 people under the programme. In our most recent exercise, Data Protection trained more than 500 participants. Out of about 1,000 people trained, the Commission alone accounted for 580 and will be able to certify over 300 of them,” he explained.

The launch also featured the announcement of Privacy Awareness Week 2026 and the inauguration of the Ghana Association of Privacy Professionals (GAPP).

By Prince Fiifi Yorke