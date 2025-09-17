‘Future Doctor’ Excels In 2025 BECE

An elated Francisca Awuah Manu

A 15-year-old pupil of Great Unity Academy at Agric-Aburaso-Kromase-Nsima in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region has brought honour to her school and community after excelling in the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Francisca Awuah Manu scored an outstanding 10 ones, securing aggregate six in the results released recently. She has set her sights on St. Louis Senior High School in Kumasi, which she chose as her first-choice institution, and hopes to become a medical officer and later serve in the Ghana Armed Forces.

Francisca, who was the Girls’ Prefect and Cadet Commander at Great Unity Academy, attributed her success to consistent study habits and discipline. She revealed that she often studied late into the night and revised early each morning before lessons. “I always prepared ahead of time, and if I didn’t understand a topic, I asked my teachers for help the next day,” she explained. She advised students preparing for the next BECE to take their books seriously, avoid distractions, and make their parents proud.

Her achievement has been met with widespread commendation from the District Directorate of Education, Mrs. Doris Ofori, the school’s facilitators, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), her colleagues, and members of the local community.

The Proprietor of Great Unity Academy, Joseph B. Danquah, alias Grandpa, praised Francisca as an inspiration to other learners. “She enrolled in this school at just two years old, and right from the beginning, she showed signs of seriousness, punctuality, and discipline. Her success proves that hard work pays off,” he said. He encouraged other students, especially girls, to follow her example and strive for excellence.

Mr. Danquah also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Francisca’s parents, noting that their commitment to her education despite financial challenges had paid off. He further commended the facilitators for their dedication and urged the community to continue supporting learners.

“Francisca’s performance is truly remarkable, especially considering the demands of the new curriculum. May the Lord bless her and let the sky be her limit,” he added.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi