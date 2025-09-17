Former MP’s School Project Nears Completion

The KG project

The construction of an ultramodern kindergarten (KG) block for Myoung Forces Basic School in the Kwesimintsim Constituency of the Western Region, is steadily nearing completion.

The project is an initiative of the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah.

Dr. Armah, while an MP, mentioned Education and Skills Training as part of the four key pillars of his “HEAL Kwesimintsim” initiative.

Under the initiative, eight major educational infrastructure projects were initiated. Four of them were completed and handed over, while the rest are currently at various stages of completion.

According to a statement issued, eight months after losing his seat, Dr. Armah’s resolve to transform Kwesimintsim remains unshaken.

It said the steady progress of the Myoung Forces KG project is a clear testament.

“Once completed, the modern facility will be handed over to the school and community for use.

“Dr. Prince Hamid Armah continues to be a foremost development agent of the Kwesimintsim Constituency — leaving footprints of impact that will serve generations to come,” the statement noted.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi