‘2025 Will Be King Promise’s Year’

Ghanaian Broadcast Journalist, AJ Sarpong, has prophesied that if all things are equal, Afrobeat music sensation, King Promise, will be crowned as the Telecel Ghana Music Award Artiste of the Year in 2025.

Her comments come after fans of the artistes protested online accusing the manager of Charterhouse, organisers of the award, and its stakeholders of robbing King Promise of the covetous awards considering the enormous investment made by the artiste over the year under review.

Meanwhile, AJ speaking on the TV3 morning show New Day indicated that King Promise has the potential to win 2025 Artiste of the Year. She said this in reaction to the tension between Stonebwoy and King Promise before the announcement of the award.

“I was there at the final moment and I saw the tension between both camps. I will look at Stonebwoy and he was hurt down and I will look at the left and I will see Killbeatz and King Promise in deep conversation and eventually, the winner was announced, and it was Stonebwoy.

“And King Promise was very nice by clapping for Stonebwoy having the intention that if this year is not my year certainly next year will be. And I honestly think that 2025 is King Promise’s year,” she said.

King Promise after missing the award bid, expressed appreciation to his fans for their support over the years via X. He wrote, “Three awards on the night wow guys. Thank you guys for allowing me to be true to myself and make music that I love and you still love and support me.

“THANK YOU. My new album drops in less than two weeks (14) and I can’t wait to share my true self with you. Stay True To Self… Lastly, last night was for my boy @KapturedPixels. He gave his all to this project and I know he’s watching us from heaven proud. We miss you and will forever go hard for you Pepsin.”

