2026 SONA: You don’t Need A Comfortable Bed To Save A Patient – Mahama

President John Mahama

President John Mahama has addressed the controversial “No Bed Syndrome” at hospitals which often leads to the death of patients needing emergency care at various hospitals.

Speaking at the State of the Nation Address 2026, President Mahama lamented the increasing accusations by patients who are victims of the “No Bed Syndrome” menace, emphasising that hospitals don’t need comfortable beds to save patients.

“Patients facing medical emergencies must be received and given help, even under makeshift conditions. You don’t need to have a comfortable bed to save a patient.—No patient must be turned away from any health facility,” he said.

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans for the Ministry of Health to issue guidelines against the unacceptable “No Bed Syndrome”. He reiterated that patients must be attended to and given emergency medical attention in high-risk situations.

This comment comes after the shocking death of Charles Amissah, a 29-year-old engineer at Promasidor Ghana Limited, who tragically lost his life due to the “No Bed Syndrome” after being turned away from three major hospitals in Accra – Ridge Hospital, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, and the Police Hospital – following a hit-and-run accident at the Nkrumah Circle Overpass.

Despite being stabilised by emergency responders, Charles succumbed to his injuries after nearly three hours of being transferred between health facilities.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke