Police Cautions Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong



THE GHANA Police Service has cautioned Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, to desist from obstructing police officers while carrying out their official duty.

The Police Service in a press release Friday signed by ACP David Eklu, Head of Public Affairs, expressed disquiet about the behaviour of Mr. Agyapong.

The Service advised him to be mindful of his actions towards officers who are performing their duties.

The warning comes after a video that has since gone viral showed the Member of Parliament (MP) in a tiff with the Central Regional Police Commander on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

That was when the police were trying to control demonstrating students on the North campus of the University of Education in Winneba.

The Police Service noted in its statement, “in the said video which has also been corroborated by eyewitnesses, the MP for Assin Central was seen in an aggressive mood saying he will make sure a serving Police officer was dismissed for no apparent reasons.”

“The Police Administration has also taken note of the fact that the Central Regional Police Commander who was at the spot instantly told Mr. Agyapong he had no powers to dismiss any Police Officer perforating his or her lawful duties.”

The Police Service has therefore assured the Central Regional Police Commander that nobody wields the authority to cause the dismissal of an officer without lawful justification and due process.

The Service also assured all police officers that it will stand by them at all times provided their conduct is professional and lawful.

BY Melvin Tarlue