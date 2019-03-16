MP Accuses NDC Of Abandoning Dr. Kwabena Adjei

The late Dr. Keabena Adjei

MEMBER OF Parliament for Ho West in the Volta Region, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, has accused his opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of abandoning its late national chairman, Dr. Kwabena Adjei whilst he was alive.

Dr. Adjei died at age 76 on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

And the MP speaking to the media about his death, said the NDC virtually neglected him at the latter part of his life.

He noted specifically that after NDC lost power in 2016, Dr. Adjei was left to live a life of solitude.

Dr. Adjei served as Majority Leader of the NDC in Parliament.

NDC immediately declared a three-day of mourning following his death.

But Mr. Kwasi Bedzra who is also the Chairman of the NDC Volta Regional caucus has exposed the party for not ‘treating’ Dr. Adjei right.

He said “once you are in politics immediately you decide to step aside in political circle, your circle of friends also change because you don’t seem to get the support that you used to get when you were in political office. Sometimes you go to him and he’s alone at home, Kwabena Adjei is not all that old, somebody who has lectured in the University for all this while should not have been left alone either by our party or the NDC government and all his friends.”

According to him, “when we were in power he was the Chairman of the Board of GETFund so he was active, it was when we lost power that he was left alone. Those of us who were close to him were the only ones who visited him. That also tells us about the politicking we do in this country, the winner takes all.”

BY Melvin Tarlue