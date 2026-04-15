24-Hour Economy? I Agree With Dormaahene

Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey

From Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region has come a very intriguing and puzzling almost unbelievable story.

According to media report, not long ago about a week or two, there was a big ceremony at which His Excellency the President John Dramani Mahama was present: the objective was a sod cutting ceremony for a new night market to push forward the agenda of the 24-hour economy.

Unlike Accra Kumasi where one Thousand events are taking place at the same time, in the country side, events are only occasional, so to kill boredom literally everybody troops to the event whether NDC or NPP.

And, with the whole president of Ghana coming, you can imagine, the event ground was full of chiefs, and people police officers, immigration, soldiers, regional officers it was a big crowd.

The chairman for the occasion was the No. 1 citizen of the area, Paramount chief of Dormaa Traditional Area His Majesty, Osagyefo Oseeadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, Justice of Appeal and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs. Nana, a personal friend of the President is highly perceived to be a strong sympathizer of the ruling NDC who is not on talking terms with Asantehene.

The programme was a short one, speakers, speeches, prayers and everything over chairman’s remarks. Silence!! Nana is speaking.

According to media reports, Nana speaking extempore spoke solid Akan, full of courtesy and highest respect but, what is this? Sod cutting ceremony for a night market? The Government is already building ultra-modern market not yet completed, abandoned. The government of Ghana is building agenda 111 modern hospital not yet completed, abandoned what we need is not a new project, finish ongoing projects

The multitude fell silent.

I Agree Fully With Dormahene

Over there, in Europe and America, before a project is announced, detailed planning and feasibility studies are made with funding guaranteed value for money.

When PNP was in power in the third Republic, they gave contract to a construction firm from Germany to build a toad from Yamoransa to Takoradi asphalt for nearly 50years, we still drive on that road, no potholes, no maintenance.

Compare this with Yamoransa to Kumasi that road has been constructed four times.

It is as if we enjoy announcing new project with all the fanfare, then when the furore is over we forget about it.

Dotted all over the country is over 60 or more uncompleted Agenda 111 hospitals under construction seemingly abandoned, taken over by reptiles and weeds.

In my hometown, JINIJINI near Brekum Government decided to site the agenda 111 hospital project one kilometer outside the town deep in the forest. The project stands there about 30 percent completed, fully overgrown with nature.

Dormaahene is right. You can’t achieve 24-hour economy merely through construction projects. Ensure value for money, avoid waste complete existing projects, stimulate growth in the economy.

In the late 1960s, when I was a student in Achimota school, the newly constructed liberation circle later named Kwame Nkrumah circle now become Nkrumah Interchange it was then one ordinary transport terminal.

Today, nearly 80 years later, there is 24-hour economy ongoing at Nkrumah Interchange!!!

There are traders who come to work at dawn to service newly arrivals to the city, there are traders to set up their wares from 4pm going and believe it or not, there are traders who come to work there as late as midnight!!! life never stops at Nkrumah Interchange that is 24-hour economy!!!

If the 24-hour economy policy is not a mere gimmick and a smokescreen for Vote catching electioneering propaganda, then make it by promoting Government investment in finishing existing projects, promote private investment, give value for money and let our nation strive above the bubbles of mere banter.

By Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey