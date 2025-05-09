25,000 US Visas Issued to Ghanaians In 2024 – Consul General Elliot Fertik

The Consul General of the United States Embassy, Elliot Fertik, has disclosed that the embassy issued 25,000 visas out of 61,000 applicants in year 2024.

“We continue to welcome visitors from Ghana interested in studying, investing, or doing business in the United States. Last year, the U.S. Embassy issued around 25,000 visas to Ghanaians to visit, work and study,” he said.

He, however, cautioned against entering the US without due process, adding that those who break the law may face visa refusal, revocation and or deportation.

“To enter the United States, applicants must follow the law. The United States has zero tolerance for illegal immigration. Those who break the law, including students, may face visa refusal, revocation and or deportation,” he added.

According to him, the embassy is committed to educating Ghanaians on the proper application processes to avoid any problems, adding that if anyone so much as lies to get a visa, they will face dire consequences.

“We are committed to educating Ghanaians on the proper application process to avoid any problems or complications. If one tries to enter the United States illegally, lies to get a visa, works without legal permission, or overstays a visa, there will be serious penalties.”

Media Open House

The Consul General made these remarks at the fist media open house on May 9 2025, for selected media personnel to de-mystify the visa process, highlighting visitor experience improvements and confirming visa policy.

The visit included a walk-through of the public areas of the consular section followed by a press conference.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong