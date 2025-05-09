Veteran Actor Koo Ofori Arrested Over Alleged $50,000 Fraud

Samuel Karikari, popularly known as Koo Ofori from the beloved Ghanaian TV series Efiewura, has reportedly been arrested by the Accra Central Police Command for allegedly defrauding a U.S.-based Ghanaian citizen of $50,000.

According to Kasoa-based Obaatanpa Radio, the complainant, who lives in California, transferred the money to Koo Ofori under the impression that it was for a genuine investment venture. However, it is alleged that the actor failed to honour the agreement and disappeared with the funds.

Court documents further reveal that Koo Ofori missed a scheduled court appearance at the Dansoman District Court on April 17, 2025. His failure to appear led to a bench warrant for his arrest.

On May 9, 2025, video footage shared by Accra-based Atinka FM showed the veteran actor in handcuffs as he was escorted by police officers to the courthouse. However, the court session did not proceed, and the hearing has been postponed to Monday, May 12, 2025.

Police have confirmed that Koo Ofori will remain in custody until the new court date.

The news has sparked mixed reactions, with many fans expressing surprise and disappointment over the serious allegations against the well-known actor.