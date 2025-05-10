Asantewaa, you conquered before Starting

Bebe (Afua Asantewaa Aduonum) as l fondly refer to you, to say you have demonstrated bravery in your two successive Guinness World Records (GWR) attempts is an understatement.

The recent results- GWR citing failure to adhere to the five minutes break as the reason for not handing you them certification notwithstanding, I still consider you as my heroine.

Indeed, embarking on such an audacious attempt speaks volumes.

I salute you, and always will, taking into account what we both as well as the team went through before during and after the attempt.

And to capture what I deduce from the verdict from GWR in the local palance- de3 ode nade3 de benkum na 3gye, literally meaning; the owner of an item decides which hand he or she uses to receive it.

That is not to undermine the verdict by GWR, but for a woman, and a mother of three for that matter to embark on such a herculean task deserves a pat on her shoulder.

Sincerely, the enormity of the attempt had a toll on me and has still not recovered from the sleepless nights.

I made sure, what she will eat, drink, wear as well bathing was done within the limited five minutes- imagine the time she spends moving from the box to the tent and back to the box again all in five minutes- it was a ‘Serious Reggae Business’ as Lucky Dube of blessed memory captured in one of his albums.

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi and Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) two of the many friends who followed the attempt keenly at a point advised that we stopped the attempt midway saying, “… Kofi a friend denied himself sleep for two days and he forgot where he parked his car at the airport from a trip. Your wife has done so well, don’t let her continue, I beg you. Whether the Guinness World Records guys rule in her favour or not, we consider her a winner already.”

STARTED TIRED

Coming from a background of events-Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA), Miss Kidi Ghana, Africa Outstanding Women Awards, and Global Outstanding Women Awards, we ensured that although it was a World record attempt, we invested heavily by way of organization.

We had countless meatings-in person and virtual ahead of the attempt-deciding on where exactly to carry it out after GWR had done an internal application for her after the first attempt

Venues like the Times Square in New York, Dubai among other places emerged.

Some of the meetings ended without solutions; leaving the entire team living on the urge coupled with limited time ahead of the attempt.

Indeed, that had a toll on the team and the main character (Asantewaa).

RECCE/ MEDIA TOUR

Again to make sure that the attempt is executed successfully after we decided to roll it out in Kumasi, the Accra-Kumasi stretch became a regular route. There were days we plied the road twice in a day, all to make sure everything was in place.

Even the issue of where exactly in Kumasi to host it was an issue-thankfully the Ashanti Region National Sports Authority (NSA) jumped in and offered the Heroe’s Park Annex.

We squeezed water from stone by using the limited time at our disposal ahead of the attempt to embark on media tours, and Kumasi Media platforms like Akoma FM, Sika FM, Kesben FM, Y-FM, Pure FM and other media organizations were of great help.

MEETING OTUMFOU

As tradition and courtesy demands, we decided to seek blessings and approval of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and officially announce the attempt to him and his council of elders.

But that did not happen a silver platter (Started tired). We faced a lot of impediment- l believe it happened on the blind side of the highly respected king.

Thankfully, Gladys Owiredu, Asantewaa’s manager succeeded in reaching out to an official at the Manhyia palace, who arranged for the meeting with the great Ashanti King.

And when we finally did meet with the Asantehene, it was worthwhile.He encouraged and adviced us.

SUPPORT

Event organizers will bear me witness that securing sponsorship lately is no joke,-we combed everywhere; moving from one office to the other.

Some like Nasco Electronics, Perla Mineral Water, Essential Cosmetics, Ike’s Cafe (Kumasi) among others, however, responded positively.

INGRATITUDE

My wife and family have come under intense social media attack after the first attempt which I personally don’t have a problem with probably because of my collected self.

Unfortunately, our critics saw nothing wrong with that until the infamous interview that the writer decided to highlight on the portion that stoked the public debate, reducing the former Vice President’s kind gesture to a common lozenges.

Ingratitude is foreign to my family’s nature, our presence at Dr Bawumia’s house after the first attempt to say thank you was enough evidence of how grateful we were.

The former Vice President reaching out to offer support, taking time off his busy schedule to show up at the venue was commendable and shows how proactive he was.

Unfortunately, my wife came under intse cyber bully and was tagged a word I don’t want to use. From my personal investigations, a lot of the comments was a calculated attempt to drug her name into the mud.

May be she didn’t communicate the way she should have on the said show. I want to use this platform to apologize profusely on her behalf.

Some of the attacks were people who enjoyed their sleep in the comfort of their homes only to wake up to see her still singing (without sleep).

THANK YOU GHANA

Indeed, Ghana has shown us massive support and love, and we would eternally be grateful for that.

Kumasi was amazing- Kwame Adinkra of Pure FM fame and his sound men, Tony (Akoma FM) the media (bloggers), traditional, medical, Ike’s Cafe and all who supported the second attempt in diverse ways (constructive criticism).

DOUBLE DELIGHT (HAPPY BIRTHDAY, HAPPY MOTHERS DAY)

You have been such a lovely friend and a great personality, and as you mark your special day, which coincides with Mother’s Day (Sunday), l want to on behalf of our Three Little Birds (Bob Marley) -MF, AF and NAYA wish you God’s blessings, happy birthday and happy Mothers Day.

You have been on point from day one, continue to be there for them. We sincerely love and appreciate you.

To GWR, thanks for the platform.