Esther Piesie Radiates Grace, Glamour At 2025 TGMAs

Gospel sensation, Esther Piesie, made a grand fashion statement at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), turning heads with a stunning gown that blended elegance, creativity, and high fashion.

Sharing photos of her look on social media, she wrote, “Stepping onto the #26TGMA red carpet in elegance and grace! Glam squad did their magic.”

Designed by renowned fashion house Sima Brew, Esther’s gown was a visual masterpiece. The fitted bodice dazzled with intricate green and blue beadwork, laid out in striking diagonal patterns. The sheer sleeves, delicately beaded, added a soft, refined touch.

However, it was the cascading black ruffles—flowing from one shoulder into a dramatic, voluminous train—that truly set the dress apart. The asymmetrical design and bold texture brought a modern twist to the classic silhouette, enhancing Esther’s poise and elegance.

Her glowing smile and confident presence add up to earning her widespread praise as one of the best-dressed celebrities of the evening.

Fans and fashion critics alike applauded the look for its seamless fusion of traditional details and contemporary couture.

By FranNewsone cis Addo