Fella Makafui Stuns In Daring Ensemble At 2025 TGMAs

Actress Fella Makafui lit up the red carpet at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards with her outfit designed by Esi Anderson that effortlessly blended boldness with high fashion.

Fella first teased fans with photos of the outfit on Instagram and wrote, “Let’s go to #tgmas,” creating a buzz even before she stepped onto the red carpet.

Her daring ensemble featured a vibrant neon yellow base, perfectly sculpted to accentuate her curves. The upper half of the dress was crafted from sheer fabric and adorned with intricate beading, adding a glamorous sparkle. A halter neckline and sleek, structured bodice gave the outfit a fierce, runway-ready edge.

Radiating confidence and poise, Fella’s red carpet moment quickly became a fan favourite, earning praise from style watchers and making her one of the standout fashion icons of the evening.