King Promise Crowned Artiste of the Year At 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Afrobeats star King Promise has been crowned Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), held on Saturday night in a grand celebration of musical excellence.

The coveted award, long considered the night’s highlight, came after weeks of intense public debate and speculation. In the end, King Promise emerged triumphant, beating out a competitive field that included Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, King Paluta, Joe Mettle, Team Eternity, and Kweku Smoke.

His win has been widely hailed as well-deserved, especially following a year filled with career-defining moments.

From headlining major concerts worldwide to releasing his critically acclaimed True to Self album—which also won Album/EP of the Year—King Promise has demonstrated consistency, growth, and a deep connection with fans both at home and abroad.

Taking to the stage to accept the award, a visibly emotional King Promise expressed gratitude to his supporters and reflected on his journey. “This is for everyone who believed,” he said, paying homage to his roots and the dream that launched his career.

This year’s TGMAs marked the 25th anniversary of Ghana’s most prestigious music awards, and King Promise’s win felt symbolic—representing both the achievements of the past and the promise of the future.

From his humble beginnings in Accra to the global stage, King Promise has not only earned the title of Artiste of the Year—he has become a defining voice for Ghanaian music worldwide.