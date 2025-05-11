Gas export to Atuabo temporarily halted after technical glitch on Jubilee FPSO

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Ghana Gas have confirmed a temporary disruption in gas exports from the Jubilee Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, known as the Kwame Nkrumah FPSO, to the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP) following a technical fault.

According to a joint statement issued on Sunday, May 11, 2025, the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 PM on May 10. The malfunction, described as a “technical issue,” resulted in a system trip that momentarily halted gas transmission to the Atuabo GPP.

The operators of the FPSO are currently working closely with technical teams to identify the root cause of the failure. They are also putting in place corrective measures to restore gas supply to the plant as safely and quickly as possible.

Despite the disruption in gas transmission, GNPC and Ghana Gas assured the public that oil production on the Jubilee FPSO remains stable and unaffected by the incident.

“We wish to assure the public that the oil production system on the FPSO remains unaffected and continues to operate steadily,” the statement emphasized.

The corporations extended their appreciation to stakeholders and the general public for their continued support and understanding as efforts are made to resolve the issue.