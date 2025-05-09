NDC Denies Receiving GHC8m from National Signals Bureau

Dr. Rashid Tanko-Computer

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has denied receiving money from the National Signals Bureau (NSB) in 2024 to procure election collation logistics and equipment.

The party is therefore demanding from the former National Signals Bureau (NSB) boss, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, a disclosure of the specific opposition parties he claims to have spent over GH¢8 million on in 2024.

Speaking to JoyNews, the Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the NDC, Dr. Rashid Tanko-Computer said “On authority, I’m telling you the NDC has nothing to do with what came out of that story.

“Those people they’re referring to supported them during their recent demonstration. He knows his partners—that’s who he was referring to. And I’m sure everybody has seen that. My opponent would give me resources to defeat him in an election? Does that make sense?” he quizzed.

Dr. Tanko further explained that other political parties in opposition had not shown any real interest in unseating the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and were often aligned with them.

“When we were in IPAC, anytime the NDC opposed the EC and NPP, those parties sided with the EC and NPP. The NDC has nothing to do with this. We fought hard, used our own resources, and dealt a heavy blow to the NPP,” he said.

Answering the query on whether NDC might have received funds unknown to him, he stated, “I can speak on authority—it’s not possible at all. These guys are just clutching at straws. It won’t help them.”

Background

The denial is in response to a memo addressed to the National Security Coordinator, in which the former spy chief accused the Attorney General of launching a malicious prosecution against him.

He argued that the GH¢49 million he is alleged to have misappropriated was actually used for covert national security operations.

A Daily Guide Report